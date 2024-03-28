Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

