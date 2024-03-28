Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 306 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $90.68. 672,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

