West Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises about 1.0% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.09. 177,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

