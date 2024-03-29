Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.96.

ABNB opened at $164.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $106.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at $81,519,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,222 shares of company stock worth $126,839,880 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

