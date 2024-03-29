AMI Investment Management Inc. Acquires 127 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $357.87 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.60.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

