Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVW stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.22 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

