Hibbett’s (HIBB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Trading reissued a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HIBB

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $86.70.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hibbett by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.