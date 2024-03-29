Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $213,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $205.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.30 and its 200 day moving average is $186.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $206.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

