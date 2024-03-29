Insider Selling: Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells $285,000.00 in Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,969,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,246,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

NYSE:RNGR opened at $11.29 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 120.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 425.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

