iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Increased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,780. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

