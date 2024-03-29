Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Laurentian cut shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.20.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$18.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.05. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.36 and a 12-month high of C$20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

