Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,594,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 295.5% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

