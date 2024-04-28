Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 29,828 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 528.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,828 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 0.8% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,865.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.61 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

