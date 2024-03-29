NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.76.
About NortonLifeLock
