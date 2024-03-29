NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.76.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

