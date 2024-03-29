Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,624 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.91. 705,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,076. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $355.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.68.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.