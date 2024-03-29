Saxon Interests Inc. Takes $572,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $230.14. The stock had a trading volume of 871,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,451. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $230.87.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

