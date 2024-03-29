Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $709,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 375,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 65,820 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

