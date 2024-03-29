Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 365,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 211,902 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 60,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. 1,980,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,070. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.