Timothy Ray Knowles Sells 361,338 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total value of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,137,727.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Timothy Ray Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 22nd, Timothy Ray Knowles sold 460,037 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.22, for a total value of 101,208.14.
KULR Technology Group Trading Down 7.3 %
KULR opened at 0.38 on Friday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 0.10 and a 52-week high of 1.10.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on KULR Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
