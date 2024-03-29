Timothy Ray Knowles Sells 361,338 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total value of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,137,727.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Timothy Ray Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Timothy Ray Knowles sold 460,037 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.22, for a total value of 101,208.14.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 7.3 %

KULR opened at 0.38 on Friday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 0.10 and a 52-week high of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in KULR Technology Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the first quarter worth $101,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on KULR Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Articles

