CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Up 9.7% in March

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 718,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

CBIZ Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CBZ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,119. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

