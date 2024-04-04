Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Takes $10.21 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 1.7 %

APH stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.33. The stock had a trading volume of 520,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $119.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.