Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

ALLO stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.76% and a negative net margin of 202,366.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

