Cedrus LLC Buys 26 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $671.13 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $637.40 and a 200 day moving average of $579.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.