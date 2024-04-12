Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Truist Financial

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $113.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

