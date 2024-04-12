DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is P.A.W. Capital Corp’s 7th Largest Position

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology accounts for approximately 6.7% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in DXC Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DXC stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

