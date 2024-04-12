Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 905 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $759.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $721.68 billion, a PE ratio of 130.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $363.33 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $760.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $651.25.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock valued at $86,537,034. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

