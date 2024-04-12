Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.93. 1,316,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.54. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

