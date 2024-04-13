Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.06 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

