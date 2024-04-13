Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $190.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 33.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.