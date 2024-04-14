Insider Selling: Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells C$7,162,691.43 in Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43.

TSE:CP opened at C$118.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$117.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$107.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3864556 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.19.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

