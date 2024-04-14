Schibsted ASA Announces Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1209 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SBSNY opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $33.04.
About Schibsted ASA
