iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 413,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iCAD

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 85,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,113. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

About iCAD

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 27.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

