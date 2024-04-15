Insider Selling: Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Senior Officer Sells 61,600 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total value of C$485,432.64.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

TSE FSZ traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,254. The firm has a market capitalization of C$640.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Fiera Capital Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.47.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$210.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.10 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 0.9695122 EPS for the current year.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 172.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSZ shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiera Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiera Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Stories

