Analysts Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Target Price at $109.48

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.48.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after buying an additional 1,384,262 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 252.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,220,000 after buying an additional 905,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $196,045,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after buying an additional 416,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

