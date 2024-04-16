BOOK OF MEME Hits One Day Trading Volume of $281.40 Million (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. BOOK OF MEME has a market cap of $569.53 million and $281.40 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOK OF MEME token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BOOK OF MEME

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,999,649,476 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,999,649,476.14104 with 55,199,727,655 in circulation. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00816398 USD and is down -8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $338,604,236.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOK OF MEME using one of the exchanges listed above.

