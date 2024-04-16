Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Centrica Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 28,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Centrica has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

