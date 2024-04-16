China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,503,500 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 12,946,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

China Feihe Stock Performance

CHFLF stock remained flat at 0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Feihe has a 12-month low of 0.42 and a 12-month high of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.47.

Get China Feihe alerts:

China Feihe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.