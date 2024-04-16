China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,503,500 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 12,946,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
China Feihe Stock Performance
CHFLF stock remained flat at 0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Feihe has a 12-month low of 0.42 and a 12-month high of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.47.
China Feihe Company Profile
