CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.14 and last traded at $58.07. 375,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,842,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,410 shares of company stock worth $7,984,677. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

