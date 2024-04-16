Dakota Wealth Management Sells 3,036 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $256,613,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $99,908,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,444 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

