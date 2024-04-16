Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 570,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50,128 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 124,412 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 182.0% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 89,425 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

HYFM stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

