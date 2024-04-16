iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,060,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 22,467,158 shares.The stock last traded at $25.61 and had previously closed at $26.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

