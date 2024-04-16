LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $12.42 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $664,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 176,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

