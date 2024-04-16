Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Up 18.6% in March

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of JSM stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

