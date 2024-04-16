Neo (NEO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $419.16 Million

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $419.16 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $19.06 or 0.00030374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO distinguishes itself within the blockchain space through its dBFT 2.0 consensus mechanism, support for digital assets, digital identities, and smart contracts, along with a focus on creating a smart economy. The platform’s ability to process transactions quickly and securely, combined with features introduced in NEO 3.0, positions NEO as a comprehensive ecosystem for developing and deploying decentralized applications. It’s developed with the aim to include a broad community of developers by supporting multiple programming languages.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

