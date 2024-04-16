ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STKS. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 2.9 %

STKS opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $165.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 2.46. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Kanen bought 73,733 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $310,415.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 386,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,731.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 23.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,642 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 209,985 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 801,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 683,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also

