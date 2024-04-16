QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 2,627,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,523,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,970 shares of company stock worth $1,250,775 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 49.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

