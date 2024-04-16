Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

DUHP traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.16. 453,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

