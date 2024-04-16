Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $265.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.60 and its 200 day moving average is $280.75. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

