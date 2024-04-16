USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in USD Partners by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in USD Partners by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in USD Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

