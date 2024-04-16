USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $4.25.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
