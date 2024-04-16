XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

Get XPO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.78. 144,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. XPO has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $130.51. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPO will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.